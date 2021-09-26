Bangabandhu,Bapu Digital Expo at Shilpakala



Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was opened at Shilpakala Academy in the capital on Saturday under the joint initiative of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. photo : Observer

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, State Minister for Culture K.M Khalid and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami joined the digital exhibition. Md. Abul Monsur, Secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Liaqat Ali Lucky, DG, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy were also present.

The exhibition was specially curated by the two governments to commemorate Mujib Borsho and mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as the golden jubilee of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations, an Indian High Commission release said on Saturday.

The exhibition hosted by the High Commission of India in association with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Bangladesh and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will remain open in Dhaka from September 26 to October 11.

However, after 11 October 2021, the exhibition will also be displayed at Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna and Kolkata.

Earlier, the exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2020 during the India-Bangladesh Virtual Summit.







