Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:07 AM
Rolls Royce wins US Air Force contract worth up to $2.6b

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept 25: The US arm of Britain's Rolls Royce won a contract worth up to $2.6 billion Friday to supply engines  for the US Air Force's B-52H bomber fleet, the Air Force announced.
The company's Indianapolis, Indiana manufacturing unit was awarded a $500.9 million "indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity" contract over six years for replacement engines for the B-52s, the long-range Stratofortress bombers that have been a mark of US strategic power since the 1950s.
The contract has a potential total value of $2.6 billion "if all options are exercised," the Air Force said.
The Air Force chose Rolls Royce for the contract ahead of GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney.    -AFP


