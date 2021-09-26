Applications called for 5th Joy Bangla Youth Award

The fifth instalment of "Joy Bangla Youth Award" has called for entries from youths and organisations that transformed communities through social initiatives.

The invitation for applications commenced on Friday and will wrap up on October 23, said the award's organiser Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of Centre for Research and Information (CRI).

The award is designed to recognise countrywide young changemakers, help them network among themselves and enhance the services they are already providing to their communities.

Since its inception in 2014, Young Bangla has been conferring the award to the youths and youth organisations successfully involved in changing the social paradigm in their respective areas.

"Joy Bangla Youth Award helped me network with other young changemakers, get in touch with the country's policymakers, and groomed me for more impactful service to my community," said 2018-JBYA winner Sadat Rahman.

The award will feature two new additions -- conferring ceremony and lifetime achievement awards.

Young Bangla will present Lifetime Achievement Awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to the post-independence nation-building process through their leadership, service, initiatives, and research.

There will be 10 awards under two broad categories -- "Social Inclusion" and "Integrated Community Development".

Youth organisations working to improve the ability, opportunity, and dignity of marginalised and disadvantaged people through different initiatives can apply under "Social Inclusion", which is split into six sub-categories -- Women Empowerment, Child Rights, Empowering People with Disabilities, Empowering Marginalised People, Youth Development, Empowering Extreme Poor.

While youth organisations making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents, and dedication can apply under "Integrated Community Development", which is divided into another six sub-categories -- Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign, Environment and Climate Change Activity, Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response, Health Care and Awareness, Education, Sociocultural Initiatives.

Young Bangla encourages university-based clubs working for the youth community within the university through community service, campaigns, and activities to apply for this award.

Lifetime Achievement Awards will be conferred based on four criteria -- Development Programmes and Projects, Public Policy, Research and Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Creativity.






