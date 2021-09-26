Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SJIBL donates a freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

SJIBL donates a freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation

SJIBL donates a freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) donated a freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation as a part of CSR activities of the Bank. The Chairman of the Bank Md. Sanaullah Shahid handed over the key of Freezing Ambulance to M. Shahadat Hossain Taslim the Chairman of Al-Rashid Foundation recently, says a press release.
The Al-Rashid Foundation has been involved in the burial of corona-infected bodies since the beginning of the corona epidemic in Bangladesh. Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited donated this freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation in order to provide transportation assistance free of cost to the poor and destitute people.
Among others the Directors of the Bank Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan,  Mohiuddin Ahmed,  Akkas Uddin Mollah,  Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Additional Managing Directors  Abdul Aziz and  S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors  Md. ShahjahanShiraj,  M. Akhter Hossain, Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury,  Imtiaz U. Ahmed and  Nasim Sekander, Head of Public Relations and Bank Foundation Division of the Bank Md. Shamsuddoha (Shimu) and the Head of Shariah Inspection and Compliance Division of the Bank Mawlana Md. Farid Uddin were also present while handing over the Freezing Ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF accuses former WB President’s office of manipulation
Rolls Royce wins US Air Force contract worth up to $2.6b
Etihad Airways expands Microsoft partnership
Merchant Bay raises $260,000 to develop digital tools for RMG industry
Applications called for 5th Joy Bangla Youth Award
SJIBL donates a freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation
SBL signs deal with BB for accepting government invoices online
City Bank inks escrow agreement with RAJUK and United Delcot


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft