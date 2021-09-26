

SJIBL donates a freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation

The Al-Rashid Foundation has been involved in the burial of corona-infected bodies since the beginning of the corona epidemic in Bangladesh. Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited donated this freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation in order to provide transportation assistance free of cost to the poor and destitute people.

Among others the Directors of the Bank Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz and S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors Md. ShahjahanShiraj, M. Akhter Hossain, Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, Imtiaz U. Ahmed and Nasim Sekander, Head of Public Relations and Bank Foundation Division of the Bank Md. Shamsuddoha (Shimu) and the Head of Shariah Inspection and Compliance Division of the Bank Mawlana Md. Farid Uddin were also present while handing over the Freezing Ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation.



