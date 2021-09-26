

SBL signs deal with BB for accepting government invoices online

General Manager of Bangladesh Bank Md. Forkan Hossain and Khondoker Rashed Maqsood Managing Director and CEO of Standard Bank signed the agreement for their respective organisations at a function at Bangladesh Bank recently.

Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank was present as the Chief Guest at the signing ceremony presided over by Nurun Nahar, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank.

Standard Bank's CITO Sufi Tofail Ahmed, CFO and Acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA and other senior officials of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Prior to this formality, with the approval of Bangladesh Bank, the online government invoicing process was inaugurated at Standard Bank on 14 July 2021.

It is to be noted that, the automated invoicing system is one of the major endeavors of receiving government money in Scheduled Banks through government software with the aim of bringing government services to the doorsteps of the people, through which money will be deposited in the government treasury in a timely manner.





