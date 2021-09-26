Video
Daraz special leadership programme ends

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

The third phase of Daraz Bangladesh's Special Leadership Programme 'Daraz Championship Case Study (DCCS)' has ended on a high note. The case study event of the 18-month-long Management Trainee programme, which aimed at developing future business leaders from the contemporary youth through comprehensive leadership training, was held at The Westin Dhaka on Wednesday last.
At the event, Champion team received Daraz Vouchers worth BDT 15000.  1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up teams got Daraz Vouchers worth BDT 9000 and BDT 6000, respectively. Moreover, they made it to the final interview round.
All the winners also received crests and certificates. The awards were handed over to the winners by Kazi Mohammad Jafar Sadek; Chief HR & Admin Officer; Shabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer; Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer, says a press release.
The leading online marketplace had commenced the leadership program on 12 May, 2021 with a primary batch of 8012 brilliant young participants. After a number of selection phases, only 120 made it to the case study round. The closing event was graced by the presence of high officials from Daraz Bangladesh, including - Kazi Mohammad Jafar Sadek, Chief HR & Admin Officer; Shabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer; Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer; Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer; A. H. M. Hasinul Quddus, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer; Farhana Rafiq Uzzaman, Chief Customer Officer; Mashrur Hasan Mim, Chief Marketing Officer - HungryNaki and many other department heads, invitees and media personnel.
Kazi Mohammad Jafar Sadek said, "We organized DFLP with three six-month rotational routines with rigorous skill-development training that gave the meritorious participants an opportunity to learn driving businesses and evaluating their entrepreneurial calibers.
"Their industrial knowledge has gained a newer mileage, besides the notable personal growth in terms of communication and perspective shaping. Congratulations to the winners and to all the participants. We hope DFLP will give you an added confidence in all of your future endeavors."


