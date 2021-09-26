Video
Vivo expands online, in-store services for customer

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has expanded the reach of its online and in-store services in Bangladesh to deliver a superior customer experience.
The brand keeps local customers up to date about the latest product launches and features through its after-sales service, providing relevant information before and after the purchase. Customers can also send in their queries via email and get a response within 24 hours.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the necessity for online services is increasing more than ever. With safety requirements in mind, vivo has taken a thoughtful step to offer its customers a convenient inquiry, buying, and delivery experience at their comfort. Customers can purchase any vivo smartphone through online.
Customers can avail of the benefits at the following facilities: vivo Service Center: Currently, vivo has 20 active service centers, with 2 exclusive stores in Dhaka and the rest across Bangladesh, including Narayangonj, Savar, Gazipur, Tangail, Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Kishorgonj, Sylhet, Bogra, Rajshahi, Rongpur, Jessore, Khulna, Barishal, Potuakhali, Noakhali, Comilla, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar. All the service centers offer to resolve customer problems in one hour for any vivo smartphone.
vivo Service Day: vivo conducts Service Day on Thursday of the third week of every month as part of the program. This initiative started last year for an improved customer experience for vivo smartphone users. The initiative has gained instant popularity among customers across 64 districts.
vivo Doorstep Delivery Service: Owing to the pandemic-induced lockdowns, vivo launched its doorstep delivery service following all safety protocols. Although the company limited the service in the unlock period, vivo announced that it is ready to roll out the service in the future.


