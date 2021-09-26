Video
BSCIC-OIKKO digital sales centers to be set up in 493 upazilas

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and Oikko Foundation in the capital recently.
The MoU was signed with the aim of establishing "BSCIC-OIKKO Digital Display and Sales Center"s in 493 upazilas of Bangladesh, says a press, release.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP was present virtually as the Chief Guest on the occasion. President of Oikko  Foundation (CMSME Entrepreneur Development Wing) and prominent personality Shahin Akhtar Rainy was also present on the occasion digitally.
 Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation and President of Oikko Foundation (CMSME Enterprise Extension Wing) Md. Atiqul Islam and Shykh Seraj, Director and Head of News, Impress Telefilm Ltd., Channel I, sent their warm regards to BSCIC and Oikko Foundation on the joint initiative.
The event was presided over by the BSCIC Chairman. Md Mostaque Hasan, ndc. MD. Mofidul Islam, Secretary, BSCIC and Apu Mahfuz, Chief Executive, Oikko Foundation has signed the agreement on behalf of BSCIC and Oikko Foundation respectively.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Industries, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP said, "Entrepreneurs producing and selling local products directly and digitally in every upazila will be immensely beneficial for both the economy and the entrepreneurs themselves. Besides, I am hopeful that seeing these budding entrepreneurs prosper will inspire others to begin their own ventures. So I thank both the organizations and all concerned for taking up such a wonderful initiative."
Shahin Akhtar Rainy, President, Oikko Foundation (CMSME Entrepreneur Development Wing) said, "I am hopeful that we will be able to contribute to the implementation of the Prime Minister's 'Vision 2041' through the smooth operation of all our plans and activities. I sincerely thank BSCIC for being a partner in our journey."
BSCIC and Oikko Foundation have been working tirelessly to improve the quality of the CMSME sector in Bangladesh, to sell and promote the products of CMSME entrepreneurs across the country directly and digitally. In that continuity, BSCIC and Oikko Foundation have taken the initiative to implement this project.


