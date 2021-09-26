Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Palm prices seen firm until Feb, but could ease from March

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Palm prices seen firm until Feb, but could ease from March

Palm prices seen firm until Feb, but could ease from March

PANAJI, India, Sept 25: Malaysian crude palm oil prices, which have hovered near last month's record highs, will stay firm until February, but start to ease from March, on rising output in the top two producer nations, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on Saturday.
Benchmark crude palm prices have jumped nearly a quarter this year, rallying for a third consecutive year as a pandemic-induced labour shortage crimped output in Malaysia, the world's second largest producer.
The contract touched a record of 4,560 ringgit a tonne in mid-August, but the high prices have hurt demand in price sensitive markets, such as India, the world's top buyer of edible oils.
Mistry, the director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International, unveiled a bullish outlook for the next five months, because of Indonesia's high export levy and a peak in supply tightness expected at the start of 2022.
He pegged palm oil prices in a range from 4,000 ringgit to 4,400 ringgit during October to February before they ease in March.
"High prices (will) finally end from April 2022," Mistry said at the Globoil India conference in the resort state of Goa.
He forecast prices to decline from 3,800 ringgit to 3,200 ringgit during April to September, underpinned by Indonesia's biodiesel mandate and export levy.
"Palm oil production in Malaysia will only recover post-Ramadan in 2022," Mistry said. The Muslim holy month is expected to begin around April 2.
Mistry lowered his 2021 estimates for Malaysia's production to 18.2 million tonnes. Production next year is likely to rise to 19.2 million tonnes if the government alleviates the acute labour crunch, he said.
Output in Indonesia, the world's largest producer, will rise in 2022 by at least 1 million tonnes from 2021, he added.
World palm oil supply is seen rising by 2.5 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season, up from an increase of 1 million in the previous season as demand for food and fuel grows, Mistry said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF accuses former WB President’s office of manipulation
Rolls Royce wins US Air Force contract worth up to $2.6b
Etihad Airways expands Microsoft partnership
Merchant Bay raises $260,000 to develop digital tools for RMG industry
Applications called for 5th Joy Bangla Youth Award
SJIBL donates a freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation
SBL signs deal with BB for accepting government invoices online
City Bank inks escrow agreement with RAJUK and United Delcot


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft