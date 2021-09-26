Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Eurozone exposure to Evergrande limited: Lagarde

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde

FRANKFURT, Sept 24: European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said on Friday that the potential collapse of the troubled Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande would have a "limited" impact on the eurozone.
Markets plunged at the beginning of the week by fears that Evergrande -- one of China's biggest developers in the crucial property sector -- would collapse under debts worth over $300 billion, taking other companies with it and serving a blow to the world economy.
"I have very vivid memories of the latest stock market developments in China that had a bearing across the world," Lagarde told news channel CNBC.
"But in Europe and in the euro area in particular, direct exposure would be limited," she said.
The struggles at Evergrande would have a "China-centric impact", Lagarde said, while officials at the ECB, wary of the interconnected nature of markets, were following developments closely.
The president of Evergrande Xu Jiayin was reported by Chinese state-owned media to have told group managers on Wednesday to "make every effort to fulfil" its payment obligations.
But market observers are keeping close tabs on the battered real estate firm, with no sign that it had paid interest to bondholders on a note due Thursday, though the group has a 30-day grace period to stump up before it is considered in default.
Commenting in the same interview on the risk of persistent inflation in the eurozone, above the ECB's two-percent target, Lagarde said the bank expected "a return to much more stability in the year to come because many of the causes of higher prices are temporary."
"A lot of it has to do with energy prices," the former French finance minister said, as short supply of natural gas in Europe has pushed bills up.
Lagarde also pointed to the end of VAT holidays in Europe, deployed last year to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as a temporary driver of inflation.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF accuses former WB President’s office of manipulation
Rolls Royce wins US Air Force contract worth up to $2.6b
Etihad Airways expands Microsoft partnership
Merchant Bay raises $260,000 to develop digital tools for RMG industry
Applications called for 5th Joy Bangla Youth Award
SJIBL donates a freezing ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation
SBL signs deal with BB for accepting government invoices online
City Bank inks escrow agreement with RAJUK and United Delcot


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft