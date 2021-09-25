Video
189 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Staff Correspondent

Some 189 more people infected with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 164 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 25 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 16,894 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 24. Among them, a total of 15,787 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,048. Of them, 827 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 221 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 59 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 13 in September so far.
Among the deaths, 54 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram division and Khulna division, one in Rajshahi.
Among 16,894 infected, a total of 6,538 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.



