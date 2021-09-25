Govt makes list of 3,500 drug dealers of Dhaka

As an initiative of the big anti-drug drive against the illegal drug traders, the government has listed three and half thousand drug dealers of Dhaka.

Additional Director of the Department of Narcotics Control Fazlur Rahman said this on Friday at a press conference arranged by Dhaka Metro Office (North) of the

Department of Narcotics Control.

Fazlul Rahman said, "The Department of Narcotics Control, the Ministry of Home Affairs and various law enforcement agencies have launched a campaign against drug traffickers. We have listed three thousand and five hundred drug traders' names. At present attempts are being made to arrest them. "

Fazlul Rahman said five people were arrested in the capital on Friday, including 570 grams of methamphetamine, ice or crystal meth and 12,000 yabas."

The arrestees are Zakaria Ahmed Aman (32), Tareq Ahmed (55), Saddam Hussein (31), Shahidul Islam Khan (48) and Jasim Uddin (50).

Director Fazlur Rahman said the two arrestees were produced before the court on Thursday. The rest will be sent to the court on Friday."

Last year, The Department of Narcotics Control compiled a list of 3,000 drug traffickers, according to media reports. In the last one and a half years, the list includes 500 more drug smugglers.

Earlier, opium and cannabis were used as drugs in Bangladesh. They were banned in the eighties of the last century. Phensidyl, which was smuggled after the codeine-mixed cough syrup was banned at that time, became very popular among drug addicts.

Yaba has replaced Phensidyl for almost two decades ago. Phensidyl originally came from India, and yaba came from Myanmar.

Yaba spreads quickly as it is easily portable. In 2016, the law enforcement agencies launched a major campaign against drugs with the aim of stopping yaba smuggling. Hundreds of suspects died in the alleged gunfight during that operation.

Yaba smuggling did not stop in that operation even though police had to face a lot of criticism in the incident of those killed in the gunfight. The news of catching yaba is coming almost every day.





