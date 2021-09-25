Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 4:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt makes list of 3,500 drug dealers of Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Staff Correspondent

As an initiative of the big anti-drug drive against the illegal drug traders, the government has listed three and half thousand drug dealers of Dhaka.
Additional Director of the Department of Narcotics Control Fazlur Rahman said this on Friday at a press conference arranged by Dhaka Metro Office (North) of the
Department of Narcotics Control.
Fazlul Rahman said, "The Department of Narcotics Control, the Ministry of Home Affairs and various law enforcement agencies have launched a campaign against drug traffickers. We have listed three thousand and five hundred drug traders' names. At present attempts are being made to arrest them. "
Fazlul Rahman said five people were arrested in the capital on Friday, including 570 grams of methamphetamine, ice or crystal meth and 12,000 yabas."
The arrestees are Zakaria Ahmed Aman (32), Tareq Ahmed (55), Saddam Hussein (31), Shahidul Islam Khan (48) and Jasim Uddin (50).
Director Fazlur Rahman said the two arrestees were produced before the court on Thursday. The rest will be sent to the court on Friday."
Last year, The Department of Narcotics Control compiled a list of 3,000 drug traffickers, according to media reports. In the last one and a half years, the list includes 500 more drug smugglers.
Earlier, opium and cannabis were used as drugs in Bangladesh. They were banned in the eighties of the last century. Phensidyl, which was smuggled after the codeine-mixed cough syrup was banned at that time, became very popular among drug addicts.
 Yaba has replaced Phensidyl for almost two decades ago. Phensidyl originally came from India, and yaba came from Myanmar.
Yaba spreads quickly as it is easily portable. In 2016, the law enforcement agencies launched a major campaign against drugs with the aim of stopping yaba smuggling. Hundreds of suspects died in the alleged gunfight during that operation.
Yaba smuggling did not stop in that operation even though police had to face a lot of criticism in the incident of those killed in the gunfight. The news of catching yaba is coming almost every day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
189 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hrs
Executions to return, says senior Taliban official
Govt makes list of 3,500 drug dealers of Dhaka
What is continental shelf?
Maritime boundary: BD responds to India’s objection at UN
E-commerce firms owe Tk 5,000cr to customers, traders
Covid-19 positivity rate 4.54pc
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft