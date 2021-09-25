What is continental shelf?

Video
Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A continental shelf is a portion of a continent that is submerged under an area of relatively shallow water known as a shelf sea. Much of these shelves were exposed by drops in sea level during glacial periods. The shelf surrounding an island is known as an insular shelf.
According to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982, 200 nautical miles from the end tip of the land of a country is considered the continental shelf. At least 200 miles of it is considered the exclusive economic zone which falls under the jurisdiction of that country and it gets the right to use the minerals and maritime resources found there.
The rest of the continental shelf can be used by opposite or adjacent country for fishing, but
minerals are the assets of the country by the bay.
According to the arbitration tribunal, Bangladesh received the ownership of 350 nautical miles of the continental shelf. The government has fixed the triangular maritime boundary with Putni Island as the end tip of land for Bangladesh.
    -bdnews24.com


