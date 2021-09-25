Video
Saturday, 25 September, 2021
Front Page

DU Central Library reopens tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

The Central Library of Dhaka University (DU) will reopen on Sunday after long 18 months.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, in-person classes and other activities of Dhaka University has remained closed since March 18 of last year.
Ahead of the reopening, the library is being prepared for use by the students and teachers. Students will have to enter the library wearing masks and sanitizing hands and sit maintaining sufficient physical distance.
Prior to the closure of the university on March 18 last year, most of the students who studied at the central library were job seekers and many of them completed graduation.
However, this time only the master's and honour's final year students will be allowed to enter the library.
Meanwhile, the halls of residence of the university will reopen on September 5 for the students belonging the two sessions.
Other student will be allowed to start residing in
the dormitories and participate in academic activities in person in mid-November.
Sources at the university administration said they will arrange the students' entry to the dormitories in phases.
Honour's first, second and third year students will be brought in the halls once the examinations of master's and honour's final year are complete and they leave the halls.


