Tangail, Sept24: Three people have been killed in a three-way collision involving a bus, a covered van and a truck in Tangail's Kalihati Upazila.

Another person was injured in the accident which took place on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway in Bhabla around 11 am Friday, said Inspector Md Shahidul Islam of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police.

-bdnews24.com