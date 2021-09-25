PM went to US leaving starving people in country: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to the United States with her relatives to attend the UN General Assembly, leaving starving people in the country."

He has said it while speaking as the chief guest at a memorial meeting and prayer mahfil at the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan on Friday.

Rizvi said, "When the nation is facing the coronavirus pandemic crisis, people have left Dhaka and gone to the villages, at that moment Prime Minister has taken a huge contingent of 141 people to Finland and America."

Regarding the Prime Minister's visit to New York, he said "The people of the country are crying for hunger. And you have taken 141 relatives and team members to Finland and America!"

"The government has closed the country's educational institutions not for pandemic reasons but for political purposes," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General said and added, "If the educational institutions are reopened now, the government is saying that CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the students. This proves that the government has closed down the educational institutions for political purpose."

Regarding the reduction in interest rates on savings certificates, he said, "Through this, the government has given more pressure on the lower middle class and fixed income people of the country. This means, the government will not pay any attention to the poor and middleclass people."









