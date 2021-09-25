Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PR agency Team Zayan begins journey

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Observer Desk

Team Zayan 390, a Dhaka based Public Relations (PR) and Communication support agency recently commenced their official journey.
During the virtual launching, it started its official facebbok page titled- Team Zayan 390, according to a press release.
In the initial stage of its journey, services like technical support of making and publishing press releases, feature, open-editorials, media reports alongside arranging press conferences and similar media events like seminars, roundtables etc.
However, customers expected to receive service of making pertinent audio visual contents fromTeam Zayan 390.
In a bid providing professional services to clients, a group of highly experienced consultants will be working in the team.  
Prior to the official beginning, the agency earlier had provided PR and communication support to eminent organizations like Bangla CAT, Bangla Track, Navana Group, Gloria Jeans, E-jugajug, Peakward, Sbarro Bangladesh, Peakward etc.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PR agency Team Zayan begins journey
DMP arrests 52 for selling drugs in city
4.5 lakh yaba recovered in Cox’s Bazar, 5 held
Online journalism is now poplar in BD: Russian House
BTV to upgrade its Khulna centre to a full-fledged station
DSCC, as part of beatification, builds a resting place for pedestrians
Missing worker’s body found on Karnaphuli river
140 BD Police officers in Mali get UN Peacekeeping Medal


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft