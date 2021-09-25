PR agency Team Zayan begins journey

Team Zayan 390, a Dhaka based Public Relations (PR) and Communication support agency recently commenced their official journey.

During the virtual launching, it started its official facebbok page titled- Team Zayan 390, according to a press release.

In the initial stage of its journey, services like technical support of making and publishing press releases, feature, open-editorials, media reports alongside arranging press conferences and similar media events like seminars, roundtables etc.

However, customers expected to receive service of making pertinent audio visual contents fromTeam Zayan 390.

In a bid providing professional services to clients, a group of highly experienced consultants will be working in the team.

Prior to the official beginning, the agency earlier had provided PR and communication support to eminent organizations like Bangla CAT, Bangla Track, Navana Group, Gloria Jeans, E-jugajug, Peakward, Sbarro Bangladesh, Peakward etc.