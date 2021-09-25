DMP arrests 52 for selling drugs in city

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 52 persons for consuming and selling drugs in the capital city.

According to a DMP statement issued on Friday, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 52 drug abusers, recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on September 23, 2021 to 6am on Friday.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 183 grams and 1,020 puria (small packet) of heroin, 50.305 kilograms of cannabis, eight bottles of phensidyle, 42,724 pieces of yaba tablets and 17 bottles of local liquor from their possession, it said.

Police filed 41 cases against the arrestees in this connection with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS



