4.5 lakh yaba recovered in Cox’s Bazar, 5 held

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 24: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-15 detained five people along with 4.5 lakh contraband yaba pills from the deep sea of Cox's Bazar here on Thursday midnight.

The arrested were identified as Rashid Ullah, Amanat Karim, Nasir Uddin, Saiful Islam and Shaidur Rahman, residents of different areas in the district of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram.

Acting on a tip-off, a RAB team raided a fishing trawler in the deep sea area around 12:30 am last night and arrested them and recovered 4.5 lakh yaba pills from the fishing trawler, said Tanvir Hasan, Deputy Commander Squadron Leader of RAB-15.

The next legal action is being taken against them, the RAB official added. -BSS



