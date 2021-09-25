Video
Online journalism is now poplar in BD: Russian House

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Observer Desk

Online journalism is now very popular in Bangladesh and playing a leading role in the news media with its growing presence, Director of the Russian House in Dhaka Maxim Dobrokhotov said Thursday, according to a press release.
Dobrokhotov also noted the crucial contribution of the national media to everyday life.
The Russian House in Dhaka hosted a special briefing dedicated to the "International Day of Journalists' Solidarity."
Also, Dobrokhotov emphasised the traditionally strong ties between Bangladesh and Russia and hoped that it would be even stronger in the future.
He also mentioned that the Russian House in Dhaka is working hard on educational activities, including the selection of candidates for governmental scholarship programmes in Russian universities, to create skilled citizens for Bangladesh.
Dobrokhotov said the Russian government allocated 65 scholarships for Bangladeshis in the 2021-2022 academic years; and hoped that the number would increase within the next few years.
He highlighted the important cultural and historical events of the Russian House this year and plans for the future.
Journalists from local electronic, print and online media joined the event and talked about a wide range of topics related to the activities of the Russian House in Dhaka.


