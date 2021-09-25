Video
BTV to upgrade its Khulna centre to a full-fledged station

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

Bangladesh Television will upgrade its centre in Khulna to a full-fledged station before the next national election, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Friday.
He also announced that the state-run BTV will open centres in the country's all divisions. This will lead to the development of culture, art, literature and discovery of new talents besides creating jobs.
Hasan said this while distributing financial assistance among 75 journalists from Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust, established by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The journalists each received a cheque of Tk. 10,000 at the programme held at the district administration's conference room.
Describing Hasina as a media-friendly PM, the minister said that financial assistance is being given to all journalists irrespective of their ideologies from the welfare trust, first of its kind in the world. He said an amount of Tk 3,500 crore has so far been distributed among 3,000 journalists from this welfare trust, where the prime minister earlier donated Tk. 10 crore from her own fund. This assistance is being given to the journalists who are in financial trouble and jobless, he added.
"This list of the beneficiaries was made on the basis of decision of the journalist leaders. I myself did not interfere in this matter. I left it entirely to them," the minister said. He said the current government has launched a number of social security schemes for the people, allowances for pregnant women and for those abandoned by husbands.
Regarding the GDP growth, the minister said Bangladesh today stands at number three in the world. The prime minister has been given a UN award for GDP growth. Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder presided over the function which was attended by Khulna City Corporation Mayor and Metropolitan Awami League President Talukder Abdul Khaleq, District Council Chairman and District Awami League President Sheikh Harunur Rashid as special guests.    -UNB


