Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
International
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Budget
Education
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● International
● Business
● Sports
● Countryside
● Don't miss
● Budget
● Education
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Sports
● News
● Miscellaneous
● Countryside
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
City News
DSCC, as part of beatification, builds a resting place for pedestrians
Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 239
DSCC, as part of beatification, builds a resting place for pedestrians
DSCC, as part of beatification, builds a resting place for pedestrians on the English Road in Old Dhaka. The photo was taken on Friday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
PR agency Team Zayan begins journey
DMP arrests 52 for selling drugs in city
4.5 lakh yaba recovered in Cox’s Bazar, 5 held
Online journalism is now poplar in BD: Russian House
BTV to upgrade its Khulna centre to a full-fledged station
DSCC, as part of beatification, builds a resting place for pedestrians
Missing worker’s body found on Karnaphuli river
140 BD Police officers in Mali get UN Peacekeeping Medal
Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft