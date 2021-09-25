Missing worker’s body found on Karnaphuli river

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 24: Naval police recovered the body of a man from Bridgeghat area of Karnaphuli River on Friday, two days after he went missing from an oil tanker that caught fire on the river in Chattogram.

Nazrul Islam Saddam, 35, jumped into the river to escape the fire caused by an explosion on tanker 'OT Ocean" during gas wielding work in its engine room on Wednesday. A worker named Junayed was burnt to death on board the vessel. Several others were injured. But Nazrul was missing since he jumped off the vessel. -UNB










