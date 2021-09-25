140 BD Police officers in Mali get UN Peacekeeping Medal

As many as 140 members of Bangladesh Police working with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) have been awarded the UN Medal for their outstanding contribution to the global peacekeeping operations.

The medal was presented to the Bangladesh cops at the MINUSMA headquarters on September 21, where the mission's Police Commissioner General Bettina Patricia Bugani was present as the chief guest. General Bettina praised the professionalism and dedication of Bangladesh Police in her speech. She said the members of BANFPU-1 have been very active in executing the mission mandate.

Commander (Superintendent of Bangladesh Police) Belal Uddin, on his part, said that the members of Bangladesh Police have upheld the dignity of the country in the international arena despite facing various challenges amid the pandemic and by performing their duties with sincerity and dedication. -UNB





