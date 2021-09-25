Video
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:59 PM
Univ student ‘found dead’ in Pabna dormitory

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 303

PABNA, Sept 24: An university student reportedly committed suicide at a dormitory in Pabna.
The deceased was identified as Tahmidur Rahman Jamil, 22, a second year student of Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST).
His hanging body was recovered by police at around 7:30 pm on Thursday, according to his dorm mates.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station Aminul Islam said that after inspecting the spot of the incident, it appears that Jamil commited suicided by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. A suicide note was also found beside the body, the OC added. The conclusion on the cause of death can only be drawn after an autopsy, he noted.
Talking with Jamil's classmates, UNB correspondent also found similar statements. Jamil was depressed over a plethora of reasons, they informed.    -UNB


