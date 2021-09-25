Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Need for knowledge-based economy

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

While addressing a function at Software Technology Park on Thursday, the State Minister for Information and Communication Technology said that Startups will be the main driving force of the country's future economy, and for that to happen an innovative ecosystem will be built with knowledge-based economy as the main focus. In addition, the new Vision 2021 Tower will be at the core of building this innovation ecosystem, associated with 10 universities.
We completely agree and take the minister's statement to be a visionary one.
However, developed countries have made a shift from industrial to knowledge-based societies long ago. They view the economy as culture, not just as financial and material capital, giving due consideration to the other dimensions as well. This concept of the knowledge-based economy, opposed to the conventional material-based capital one, has been effectively implemented in those countries.
Most importantly, education systems for the knowledge-driven economy reach larger segments of the population. These systems produce a workforce equipped with higher-level of skills and creative quality, and foster lifelong learning for them.
But any long-term vision comes with a series of challenges. Our population has an average educational attainment. And the supply of highly trained knowledgeable workers required for the knowledge-based economy is very limited. Moreover, the higher education system in Bangladesh is traditional, and it is not future-oriented.
Present teaching pedagogy still encourages memorisation, and learning mode is mainly classroom teaching. Students are passive recipients of this methodology. Teaching is deeply teacher-centred. It should be student-centred. Not surprisingly, in this year's Global Knowledge Index by UNDP, Bangladesh ranked 112th out of 138 countries, the lowest rank in South Asia.
We need to start with the tertiary education system, where Bangladesh now has over a hundred universities, counting both public as well as private universities. While this is indeed a significant achievement in terms of quantity, most are very poor in terms of quality.
These colossal challenges to transform the entire education sector with a focus to knowledge-based economy must be addressed the soonest.
In conclusion, every cloud has a silver lining.  Bangladesh has all the opportunities and potentials to become a significant knowledge-based economy by 2030 - but only if we make the right decisions and investments going forward.
Our most valuable national assets are our young girls and boys, and if we are able to invest in educating them better, we can indeed transform into a significant knowledge-based economy within a decade. However, it will require a national consensus for us to make the necessary paradigm shift needed.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Need for knowledge-based economy
Is a third wave imminent?
Progress in UN climate talks disappointing
Time to introduce online agricultural supply chain
UNGA resolution on Myanmar leaves out Rohingya crisis  
Country’s energy sector in a mess
Online platform offers gambling facilities
Dengue continues taking its toll


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], advertisemen[email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft