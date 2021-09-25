Stop throwing stones at running trains

Dear sir,



Train travel in Bangladesh is one of the most popular and safest ways to commute. But regular incident of throwing stones at moving trains have turned out to be unsafe for the passengers and the others. It's reported that throwing of stones at running trains is common in many areas in our Country. Railway source said that stones are being thrown on different running trains almost every day. It is a fatal act and crime also. Many people continue receiving serious injuries or even meet the critical situation of their live in such cruel incidents.



So the government and Railway authorities should take necessary steps to prevent this problem. Image of train as a safe mode of journey cannot be tarnished through this wicked deed.



Mohammad abu Hanif

Department of sociology

Chittagong College

