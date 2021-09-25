94 detained on different charges in 8 districts

A total of 94 people including three fugitive brothers and two women have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Munshiganj, Bhola, Pirojpur, Brahmanbaria, Natore and Cox's Bazar, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 63 people have been arrested on different charges in the city in five days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 29 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, 13 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 34 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrant, 11 were arrested with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Seven people were arrested on different charges in Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of the district in two days.

DB Police, in a drive, arrested six people on charge of gambling in Sadar Upazila on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Harunur Rashid, 35, Masud, 35, Akram Uddin Raihan, 35, Delwar Hossain Salauddin, 36, Abdul Matin, 47, and Fayez Ullah Shyamol, 26. All of them are residents of Purba Nurpur Village under Ashwadia Union in the upazila.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at a tea stall in the area at night and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Noakhali Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail on Friday.

District DB Police Inspector Md Rabiul Haque confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested a man along with firearm in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Md Yusuf Prokash Sabuj, 30, son of Rahim Uddin, a resident of Dakshin Khanpur Village under Sharifpur Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj PS Kamruzzaman Shikder said Yusuf had been involved in extortion and threatening locals on different issues in the area for long.

However, a video was recently got viral on social media where Yusuf was shown with a firearm.

Following this, police conducted a drive in Khanpur area at night, and arrested him.

The law enforcers also recovered a pipe gun, bullet and nine knives from his possession during the drives.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Begumganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday noon, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police, in separate drives, arrested six people including two women on different charges in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Monir Bepari, 31, Manab Bepari, 56, Rashida, 26, and Momela Begum, 66, residents of Kamargaon Village under Bhagyakul Union; Md Sohag, 20, son of Nazir of Sreenagar Union; and Md Mannan Sheikh, 50, son of Md Haqim Sheikh of Basail Bhog Village under Pataribhog Union in the upazila.

Sreenagar PS OC Mohammad Borhanuddin said police conducted separate drives in different areas in the upazila at night and arrested them.

The arrested were produced before the court on Thursday noon, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a man on charge of robbery in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Md Taiyab Ullah, son of Azizul Haque Choukider, a resident of Char Laxmi Village under Kalma Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a case of robbery was filed against Taiyab in 2019. He was absconding since then.

On information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Rahat conducted a drive in Daori Bazar area at night and arrested him.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the matter.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: Police arrested an elderly man on charge of attempting to rape a minor girl in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Motaleb Sheikh, 60, son of late Lehaj Uddin Sheikh, a resident of Char Sayeedkhali Residential area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Motaleb took a second grader at Char Sayeedkhali Government Primary School, aged about 8, of the area took to his house provoking to give her money on Wednesday.

He, later, tried to violate her there.

Hearing scream of the girl, locals rushed in, rescued the girl, and caught Motaleb.

Later, they handed over him to police.

Indurkani PS OC Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested three fugitive brothers in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are Ellen Bhuiyan, 45, Ershad Bhuiyan, 32, and Hanif Bhuiyan, 27, sons of Selim Bhuiyan, residents of Pattan Village in the upazila. They all were absconding in various cases including of drugs.

Monirul Islam, in-charge of Aulia Bazar Investigation Centre in the upazila, said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pattan area in the morning and arrested them from their house.

Of the arrested, Ershad Bhuiyan was an accused in 8 cases, Hanif Bhuiyan in 1 case and Ellen Bhuiyan in 3 cases.

However, the arrested were sent to jail at noon following a court order, the official added.

NATORE: A total of 12 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in Lalpur Upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested six robbers along with local weapons in the upazila on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Anisur Rahaman, 24, son of Asan Ali, Rubel, 23, son of Rifaj Mondol, Rintu Sheikh, 25, son of Ramjan Sheikh, Sabuj Pramanik, 30, son of Alamgir Hossain, Sajal Uddin, 29, son of Amirul Islam, and Rubel Mondal, 27. All of them are residents of Beelmaria Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Natore Commander Major Sanria Chowdhury said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ilishmary area in the Padma River and arrested them red-handed while they were preparing to commit robbery.

The arrested confessed their guilt during primary interrogation.

However, a case was filed against them with Lalpur PS in this connection, the official added.

RAB, in another drive, arrested six Imo hackers from Lalpur Upazila in the district on Monday.

The hackers were used to cheat people for a long time. On the basis of specific allegation, RAB arrested them from their houses in Maharajpur Village in the upazila.

Arrestees are: Najmul Malitha, 20, Mehidi Hasan, 19, Abul Kalam Azad, 21, Ashik Ahmed, 19, Sirajul Islam, 30, and Fazlur Rahaman, 30. They are dwellers of Maharajpur Bazar area.

Major Sanria Chowdhury, commander of Natore RAB camp, informed, they arrested them on the basis of specific allegation. They recovered a few number of mobile sets, SIM cards and other proofs from their possession.

On the same charge, some more people were arrested by RAB from Lalpur recently.

Lalpur PS OC Bazlur Rahaman informed that RAB filed a case with the police station in this connection.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Bangladesh Army and Armed Police Battalion (APBN), in a joint drive, arrested a Rohingya man along with firearm in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The arrested person is Abdus Shukkur, a resident of Block E in Kutupalang Rohingya Camp in the upazila.

APBN Commander Superintend of Police (SP) Naimul Haque said a team of the law enforcers with members of Bangladesh Army conducted a drive in the Rohingya Camp at around 2am and arrested Shukkur along with a shooter gun and three rounds of bullet.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Ukhiya PS in this connection.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzul Morshed confirmed the matter.