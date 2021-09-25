35,000 vaccines reach Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Sept 24: A total of 35,000 Covid-19 vaccines of Sinopharm arrived in the district on Thursday morning. These were received by the civil surgeon (CS) office.

It was confirmed by CS Dr. Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki. At the time of receiving the vaccine, Health Department staffs and EPI Supervisor Tayuib Ali Hawlader were present.

Police escorted the vaccine van of Baximco Pharma.

Under supervision of the EPI supervisor, vaccines were stored in central store of the CS office.









