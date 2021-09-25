Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a schoolgirl and a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Bhola and Pabna, in two days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Farzana Akhter, 15, was the daughter of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Hetalia Village in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Hetalia Nesaruddin High School in the area.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Shahidul Islam said Farzana hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the girl and took to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Ali Azim declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Ashiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Nazma Begum, 40, was the wife of Md Siddiq, a resident of Ward No. 9 Maheshkhali Village under Farazganj Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nazma Begum hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 2am.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan PS Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A student of Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) has committed suicide by hanging himself at his room in the dormitory on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Tahmidur Rahman Jamil, 22, son of Bajlar Rahman of Shahibaug area in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj District. He was a honours second year student of Civil Engineering Department at PUST.

Pabna Sadar PS OC Aminul Islam said Jamil used to live in Safalya Hostel in Shalgarhia Meril Bypass area in the district town.

He had been frustrated over family issues for the last couple of days.

However, Jamil hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the hostel at around 7:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered his body, the OC added.





