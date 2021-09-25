Video
Home Countryside

Three murdered in two districts

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Mymensingh, in two days.
BOGURA: A woman was beaten to death by her mentally-disabled younger brother in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Azmi Ara, 42, wife of Sumon Mia of Birpali Village under Burail Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of late Korban Ali of the same area.
Local sources said Moksed Ali, 23, younger brother of the deceased, was a mentally-disabled man. The family members had been tying him up with a chain in the house for the last five years.
However, Azmi Ara came to shower her brother at around 10am, and released him from the chain.
At that time, Moksed Ali heat on the head of his elder sister with a stick, leaving her critically injured.
Injured Azmi Ara was rushed to Bogura Shaeed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Later, she succumbed to her injuries there while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Md Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Two passengers of a commuter train were stabbed to death by muggers in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Another passenger Rubel also sustained stab injuries during the attack. He was given first at a hospital.
Quoting Rubel, Mymensingh Railway PS OC Mamun Rahman said a group of muggers boarded on the roof of the train from Gafargaon Railway Station at around 10:30pm.
They tried to snatch away mobile phone sets and cash money from the three passengers. As they protested, the muggers stabbed them indiscriminately, leaving them injured.
They, later, got down from the train in Kewatkhali Overbridge area taking the passenger's valuables.
When the train reached in Jamalpur, the injured were rescued and taken to a hospital.
The hospital physician declared the duo dead there, the OC added.


