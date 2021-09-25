Villagers suffer as Pateshwari bridge not re-constructed for four years



The broken Pateshwari Bridge in Nageshwari Upazila that needs to be re-structured. photo: observer

More than 1,000 people of seven villages and students of Dhanitari Government Primary School in the upazila are continuing to suffer.

Former chairman of Bamandanga Union Mainul Haq Pradhan said, in 1993 Care Bangladesh built the 30-foot long bridge at a cost of Tk 6.10 lakh over Pateshwari-Dhanitary Road in Pateshwari Beel (water body) at Bamandanga Union. It was constructed by Messrs Ali Traders.

Before completion of the construction, the bridge was firstly harmed by strong current of flood in that year. Many construction materials were floated away. After the flood, the rest work was finished.

Since then there was not so flood in the locality. The bridge had been used till 2015 by people of different areas including neighbouring Pateshwari, Panatitari, Mawamari, Dhanitari, Antaiparh, and Boromani Adarsha Bazar. They are used to go to Bamandanga Union and Nageshw3ari Sadar via the road of the bridge.

In 2016, after being hit by strong current for the second time during flood of the year the bridge got tilted down. Despite risky condition, it would be used by commuters and vehicles. But due to flood of 2017, it collapsed completely. Communication over it got disrupted. It was not repaired later.

Union Member Abdus Sobhan said, water remains in Pateshwari Beel for whole year; in the rainy season, the water level swells; and then locals use banana raft or drum raft for communication.

In the winter season, water makes receding from the beel. But in some places, water remains deep. Then such rafts get struck up. People resort to waking through knee-deep water.

Head Teacher of Dhanitari Government Primary School Sharifur Rahman said, students and teachers have been suffering for the last four years. That is why attendance of students has declined, he added.

He was echoed by other locals like Badal Mia, Ashraf Ali, Mafizul Islam, Mozammel Haq, Shahanur Islam, Abdul Awal, Badsha Ali, Rabbani Kia, and Shahidul Islam.

Bamandanga Union Chairman Amjad Hossain Bepari said, it is urgent to construct a new bridge to facilitate communication of local people.

Upazila LGED (Additional Charge) Engineer Asif Iqbal Rajib said, a proposal has been sent under greater Rangpur District Infrastructure Development project.

After the project passed by ECNEC, the work will begin, he added.





