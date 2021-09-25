Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Villagers suffer as Pateshwari bridge not re-constructed for four years

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Our Correspondent

The broken Pateshwari Bridge in Nageshwari Upazila that needs to be re-structured. photo: observer

The broken Pateshwari Bridge in Nageshwari Upazila that needs to be re-structured. photo: observer

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 24: The broken Pateshwari bridge in Nageshwari Upazila of the district has been in dire need of re-construction for the last four years.
More than 1,000 people of seven villages and students of Dhanitari Government Primary School in the upazila are continuing to suffer.
Former chairman of Bamandanga Union Mainul Haq Pradhan said, in 1993 Care Bangladesh built the 30-foot long bridge at a cost of Tk 6.10 lakh over Pateshwari-Dhanitary Road in Pateshwari Beel (water body) at Bamandanga Union. It was constructed by Messrs Ali Traders.
Before completion of the construction, the bridge was firstly harmed by strong current of flood in that year. Many construction materials were floated away. After the flood, the rest work was finished.
Since then there was not so flood in the locality. The bridge had been used till 2015 by people of different areas including neighbouring Pateshwari, Panatitari, Mawamari, Dhanitari, Antaiparh, and Boromani Adarsha Bazar. They are used to go to Bamandanga Union and Nageshw3ari Sadar via the road of the bridge.
In 2016, after being hit by strong current for the second time during flood of the year the bridge got tilted down. Despite risky condition, it would be used by commuters and vehicles. But due to flood of 2017, it collapsed completely. Communication over it got disrupted. It was not repaired later.
Union Member Abdus Sobhan said, water remains in Pateshwari Beel for whole year; in the rainy season, the water level swells; and then locals use banana raft or drum raft for communication.
In the winter season, water makes receding from the beel. But in some places, water remains deep. Then such rafts get struck up. People resort to waking through knee-deep water.
Head Teacher of Dhanitari Government Primary School Sharifur Rahman said, students and teachers have been suffering for the last four years. That is why attendance of students has declined, he added.
He was echoed by other locals like Badal Mia, Ashraf Ali, Mafizul Islam, Mozammel Haq, Shahanur Islam, Abdul Awal, Badsha Ali, Rabbani Kia, and Shahidul Islam.
Bamandanga Union Chairman Amjad Hossain Bepari said, it is urgent to construct a new bridge to facilitate communication of local people.
Upazila LGED (Additional Charge)  Engineer Asif Iqbal Rajib said, a proposal has been sent under greater Rangpur District Infrastructure Development project.
After the project passed by ECNEC, the work will begin, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
94 detained on different charges in 8 districts
Upazila Executive Magistrate Raihanul Islam seized 34 sacks of OMS rice
35,000 vaccines reach Pirojpur
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Three murdered in two districts
Villagers suffer as Pateshwari bridge not re-constructed for four years
MP Keramat to vie for Rajbari AL president post
Bijoynagar farmers fetch profit from green malta farming


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft