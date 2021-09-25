MP Keramat to vie for Rajbari AL president post

RAJBARI, Sept 24: Kazi Keramat Ali, MP, from Rajbari-1 constituency, announced that he will vie as a candidate for the president post of the district unit of Awami League (AL) in upcoming district committee election.

He made the announcement at a press conference held at 'Hotel Palki' in the district town on Thursday afternoon.

He said AL is the party of the people and the country.

AL has always been maintaining democracy.

He also said some dishonest people and agents of Jaamat-e-Islami and BNP spread different propagandas about him, which are not true.

He urged people not to be misguided, and hoped that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will selected him as the district committee president.







