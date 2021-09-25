Bijoynagar farmers fetch profit from green malta farming



A green malta orchard in Bijoynagar Upazila. photo: observer

They have cultivated green malta along with other fruits in wide areas in the upazila. This upazila has very bright prospect for malta farming. Taking advice from Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), their malta orchards have been raised. The orchards are being supervised by the DAE.

Malta is mostly favourite to children. It contains huge Vitamin C.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of growers said, they have been continuing commercial malta cultivation since November in 2015.

Hilly land and red soil are very suitable for malta cultivation. If water is gathered at the base of the tree, the tree dies. So high ground is essential to farm malta.

There are various species of malta. BARI Malta-1 is mostly cultivated in the upazila. It is also called Paisa Malta. It is very tasty and grows well in succulent soil.

The variety has been farmed mostly in Bishnupur, Paharpur, and Singerbil unions along Indian border. In other unions, it has been farmed thinly.

This year about 75 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under green malta in the upazila, of which 15 ha is in Bishnupur, 30 ha in Paharpur, 15 ha in Singerbill, and 15 ha in other unions.

It takes four/five years for a tree to be mature. Each mature plant bears 220/230 fruits in a season. Malta plants start flowering in February. The best time for malta herbest is from September to mid-October. Five pieces of malta weigh about one kilogram.

If weather remains fair, 1,300 tonnes of malta will be produced this year. If per kg price is Tk 100/120, the estimated market value will be about Tk 10 crore.

Green malta farms are affected by a disease, named Greening Disease. It makes leaves yellow. If any plant gets affected by the disease, it needs to be cut.

Anwar Hossain, a successful malta grower of Khadinga Village and Ali Akbar Safal of Sejamura Village said, for proper care, their orchards have been full of green malta fruits. Seeing their success, others are showing interest to grow it. Earlier mangoes would be farmed in these lands.

"Taking advice from an agricultural officer, I cultivated green malta. Profit was much more than the cost. I am grateful to sub-assistant agriculture officer for his tireless work," Anwar Hossain maintained.

The DAE is working to raise more new gardens in the upazila.

Demand for Green malta is on the rise. In addition to Vitamin C, it also contains Vitamin B, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, fat-free calorie and other nutrients.

Dr. Md Masum, upazila health and family planning officer, said, malta is rich with Vitamin C. A glass of malta juice is considered to be the most effective source of Vitamin C, he added. It is a source of antioxidant as well, he maintained.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Ashraful Alam said, in order to motivate the farmers to malta farming, he went to houses of farmers. He organised seminar and training for them.

Sabbir Hossain, upazila agriculture officer, said, the soil and climate of the upazila is very conducive to malta cultivation.

"I hope in near future there will be a revolution in malta cultivation in the upazila," he added.





