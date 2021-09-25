Video
Home Countryside

Five policemen burnt in cylinder explosion at Begumganj

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Our Correspondent

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Sept 24: Five police constables have been burnt in cylinder explosion of a microbus in Begumganj Upazila of the district.
The accident took place at Kendurbagh in Begumganj Upazila on Thursday afternoon.
The injured police constables are Borhan, Annan, Shakil, Rakesh and Besant.
Of them, two are in critical condition.
Superintendent of Noakhali Police Mohammad Shahidul Islam said cylinder of a microbus was exploded in Kendurbagh area in the afternoon when a police team along with four accused was going to Laxmipur from Noakhali District Jail, which left four police men injured.
However, the injured were rescued and admitted to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Syed Mohiuddin Azim said that first aid was given to the injured and kept under observation.


