Covid-19: Five more people die, 70 more infected in 10 districts

Five more people died of and 70 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 10 districts- seven districts under Rajshahi Division, and Bogura, Thakurgaon and Gopalganj, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: Five more people died of and 45 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Five more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 116 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, some 45 more people have tested positive for the virus in seven districts of the division on Thursday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 97,959 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information.

Of the newly infected people, 11 are in Rajshahi, nine in Bogura and Pabna each, six in Natore, four in Sirajganj, three in Naogaon, and one in Joypurhat districts.

The death toll from the virus has reached at 1,660 in the division as two new fatality cases were reported during this time.

Among the total infected, 93,780 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus with 81 new recoveries reported on Thursday, the official added.

BOGURA: Some 11 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 21,440 here.

Meanwhile, no death cases from the virus were reported here in the last 24 hours.

A total of 683 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Friday.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 253 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 11 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 4.34 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Sadar and one in Shajahanpur upazilas.

However, some 30 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,721 in the district.

Currently, some 37 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 44 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and nine others at TMSS Medical College Hospital in the district.

THAKURGAON: Within two weeks of the reopening of schools in the country, 13 students of different schools have contracted the coronavirus in Sadar Upazila of the district from Monday to Wednesday.

Of them, five female students of classes four and five in a single primary school in Sadar Upazila have tested positive for the.

This has prompted the authorities to suspend all classes of four and five grades at Bahadurpara Government Primary School in the upazila from Thursday.

Head Teacher of the school Farhana Parvin said that samples of the five girl students, two studying in class four and three in class five, were sent for the virus test on Monday. The results came a day later.

Meanwhile, the deputy administrator of the orphanage said that on September 17, only one student of Hajipara Adarsha High School had fever and cold, and "later these five students also contracted the same".

From Monday to Wednesday, samples of some 25 girls staying in the orphanage were sent for the test and 13 of them came out positive including the five students of Bahadurpara School, she said.

Residential Medical Officer of Thakurgaon Modern Sadar Hospital Rakibul Alam Chayan said the 13 girls are being treated in isolation wards. "They are doing well."

Assistant Education Officer of the upazila Momtaz Ferdous said, "We have suspended the classes of fourth and fifth grades at Bahadurpara School for a week after being informed."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We are keeping a vigil on all students attending schools across the upazila."

On September 12, after nearly 18 months, primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in Bangladesh reopened with some Covid-safety protocols in place.

GOPALGANJ: A schoolgirl has tested positive for coronavirus in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The infected student is Monalisa Islam, a fifth grader at Binapani Government Primary School. She is the daughter of Masud Sheikh, a resident of Shishubon area under Kotalipara Municipality.

After a long 18 months of the closure, schools opened in the country on September 12.

On September 14, Monalisa fell sick.

As she was suffering with the virus symptoms, her sample was collected and sent it for test on Tuesday.

Later, she tested positive for the virus.

She is now undergoing treatments at the corona ward in Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.

However, the local administration closed the classes of fifth grade at the school for the next 14 days from Tuesday.

Head Teacher of Binapani Government Primary School Parvin Akhter confirmed the matter.

Gopalganj CS Dr Sujat Ahmed said the infected schoolgirl is now doing well.





