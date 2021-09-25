Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Our Correspondents

Six people have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Tangail, Naogaon and Dinajpur, in four days.
TANGAIL: Three people were killed and eight others injured in a three-way truck, covered van and bus collision in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Elenga Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Russell said a truck of Mofiz Agro Foods collided with a Dhaka-bound covered van coming from the opposite direction in Charbhaban area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at around 10:30am.
After a while, a Jamalpur-bound bus of 'Nayeef Paribahan' collided with the vehicles, which left one dead on the spot and ten others injured.
Three of the injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital in critical condition where, later, another two died.
NAOGAON: Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a pickup van in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as pickup van driver Shamim Ahmed, 24, and motorcyclist Sanarul Islam, 28.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman said the accident took place in Sreerampur area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in the morning, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Mahbubul Islam, 35, son of Abu Sayeed, a resident of Ekair Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a messi, a local vehicle used for cultivating land, overturned after losing its control over the steering in the area at around 10pm, which left its driver Mahabubul dead on the spot and the vehicle owner Mamunur Rashid injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Injured Mamunur was taken to Birampur Upazila Health Complex.
Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
94 detained on different charges in 8 districts
Upazila Executive Magistrate Raihanul Islam seized 34 sacks of OMS rice
35,000 vaccines reach Pirojpur
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Three murdered in two districts
Villagers suffer as Pateshwari bridge not re-constructed for four years
MP Keramat to vie for Rajbari AL president post
Bijoynagar farmers fetch profit from green malta farming


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft