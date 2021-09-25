Six killed in road mishaps in three districts

Six people have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Tangail, Naogaon and Dinajpur, in four days.

TANGAIL: Three people were killed and eight others injured in a three-way truck, covered van and bus collision in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Elenga Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Russell said a truck of Mofiz Agro Foods collided with a Dhaka-bound covered van coming from the opposite direction in Charbhaban area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at around 10:30am.

After a while, a Jamalpur-bound bus of 'Nayeef Paribahan' collided with the vehicles, which left one dead on the spot and ten others injured.

Three of the injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital in critical condition where, later, another two died.

NAOGAON: Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a pickup van in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as pickup van driver Shamim Ahmed, 24, and motorcyclist Sanarul Islam, 28.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman said the accident took place in Sreerampur area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in the morning, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mahbubul Islam, 35, son of Abu Sayeed, a resident of Ekair Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a messi, a local vehicle used for cultivating land, overturned after losing its control over the steering in the area at around 10pm, which left its driver Mahabubul dead on the spot and the vehicle owner Mamunur Rashid injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Injured Mamunur was taken to Birampur Upazila Health Complex.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident.





