Roof plaster of Lalmohan UZ Hospital collapses

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Sept 24: Suddenly, the plaster of the roof of the emergency department of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex in the district collapsed on Thursday.

No one was injured as the doctors and staffs were staying in another room as there were no patients in the emergency department at the time of the incident.

However, the entire roof of the emergency department is still at risk. Big accident can happen at any time and the incident is causing panic among the doctors and staff of the emergency department.

Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Fahad Nasir said the roof of the emergency department has been at risk for the past one-year-and-a-half.

The incident took place as no proper action was taken even after repeatedly informing the concerned authorities. The roof of the emergency department needs to be repaired quickly, or a bigger accident could happen.

Residential Medical Officer of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex Dr Md Mohsin Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.





