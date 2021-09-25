Students find school playground occupied after reopening



The playground of Raipur Kacharikandi Govt Primary School occupied with paddy and banana plants. photo: observer

Teachers, students and parents are in disarray to use the school premises. Occupiers are claiming its ownership.

The upazila education officer is investigating the matter with assurance of legal action.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, teachers of the school said, Ismail Sardar and his wife Maymun Nesha of Raipur Kacharikandi Village under Enayetnagar Union in Kalkini Upazila had donated 22 decimals of land while Monir Sardar donated 11 decimals to the school in 1994; Monir Sardar also served as president of the school managing committee for a long time.

Recently, Akhter Sardar, younger brother of Monir Sardar started occupying the school field by cultivating paddy and banana as Monir Sardar has been removed from the post due to his inadequate educational background.

After reopening the school by September 12, teachers and students are facing the disarray due to the occupied ground.

During a visit, some people were seen raising boundary around the school ground on Monday.

Head Teacher and President of School Managing Committee Sohrab Hossain said, "I have submitted a written complaint to education officer and UNO in this connection."

Akhter Sardar said, "I am cutting the soil from my land out of the area of the school while Monir Sardar denied comment."

Kalkini Upazila Primary Education Officer Badiuzzaman said, "I have also forwarded the complaint of the head teacher to Kalkini UNO for necessary action."

UNO Saiful Islam confirmed the written complaint. "I have sent a local land officer to the spot to stop the work. I asked both parties to come with valid documents. Later, I will decide about legal step after verification."









