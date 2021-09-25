Video
Is France still great power?

An uncomfortable question spirals

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

PARIS, Sept 24: Beneath France's angry outbursts about a secretive "knife-in-the-back" US deal to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia lay a single question that, as the French say, put the finger where it hurts.
After much tiptoeing in France around the issue, the newspaper L'Opinion asked at the top of its front page a question familiar to anybody who knows "Snow White."
"Mirror, mirror on the wall, tell me if I'm still a great power?''
Europe is speckled with fading former imperial powers. But France has clung more than most to its past as a great power, still seeing itself as having global interests partly because of territorial possessions in the Indo-Pacific and the Caribbean. Imbued with a sense of grandeur, France harks back to the Enlightenment to speak about fighting obscurantism in the world today and proffers its secular universalism as a model for modern societies. It often punches above its geopolitical weight, although it also overreaches.
The question of whether France is still a great power - not only the answer, but also the fact that it is still being asked - shows how its past glory continues to shape its national psyche. The flip side - the repeated assertion that France is suffering from an existential decline - is one of the most potent themes in French domestic politics, pushed forward mostly by the right and far right.
And so the crisis over the submarines has forced France to look into the mirror and, rather than settling for a soothing ambiguity, seek uncomfortable truths. Was there an unbridgeable divide between France's vision of itself and its actual power?
The United States, Britain and Australia kept France in the dark as they secretly negotiated an agreement to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, blowing up an earlier deal between France and Australia and wiping away with one stroke what the French saw as a framework to project power in the Pacific for decades to come.
President Emmanuel Macron and other members of his government learned about the new deal only hours before the United States, Australia and Britain made it public.
All of a sudden, French assumptions about its foreign policy - the West, working alliances, its place in the Pacific - were overturned, said Bertrand Badie, an expert on French international relations at the Sciences Po university.
"And we were viewed as being small," Badie said. "That kills a country like France.''
In a joint statement released after Macron and President Joe Biden talked by phone Wednesday, the United States appeared to acknowledge the slight. The Americans agreed that they should have engaged in "open consultations'' and Biden committed to doing so in the future.
But that is cold comfort for Paris.
Steeped in history, France still sees itself as occupying a premier rank in the world's pecking order, Badie said. That self-perception shapes the way it deals with other nations, including former colonies where its foreign policy is based on what it still often describes as having "particular responsibilities," he said. Badie said France also has difficulties dealing with emerging powers - "like an old aristocrat who's now forced to dine next to a peasant who's become rich, and he finds that unbearable."
"France is obsessed with one thing, which is rank,'' Badie said. "France must maintain its rank. We could psychoanalyze this, because some of this is at the level of the subconscious.''
In 2016, France struck a $66 billion deal to provide Australia with a dozen conventional attack submarines. The 50-year contract was supposed to be the foundation of a European strategy in response to China's rise in the Pacific region.    -NYT


