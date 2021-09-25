Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US for open Indo-Pacific region

Kamala Harris tells Modi as Washington eyes Asia

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 316

NEW YORK, Sept 24: US Vice President Kamala Harris met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region at a time when the United States is trying to solidify its pivot toward Asia and strengthen ties with allies to take on China's growing influence in the region.
 As democracies around the world are under threat, "it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries," US Vice President Kamala Harris has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I know from personal experience and from my family of the commitment of the Indian people to democracy, and the work that needs to be done (so that) we can begin to imagine, and then actually achieve, our vision for democratic principles and institutions," Harris said in public remarks made during a meeting on Thursday between the two leaders.
 The remarks marked a subtle departure from the Trump administration's approach towards the Hindu nationalist Modi, who has presided over an increase in religious polarisation in his country, with more laws discriminating against religious minorities, mainly its large Muslim population, as well as attacks on non-Hindus.
Harris, whose mother was born in India, is the first United States vice president of Indian descent. She is also the first woman and first Black person to hold the second-most powerful office in the country.
Her 15-minute public meeting with Modi was cheered by a large contingent of Indian reporters and a crowd of Indian Americans, who number more than four million in the US.
Despite the mild pressure, the two leaders shared warm words, including praise from Harris for India's role in producing coronavirus vaccines for the world.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Karnataka seeks to ban online gaming
US House approves $1b for Israel’s Iron Dome
Chinese game makers to limit underage players
Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China
Footprints are oldest trace of humans in Americas
US urges greater ambition as UNSC tackles climate
Israeli security forces stop Palestinians from the village
Is France still great power?


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft