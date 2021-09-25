US for open Indo-Pacific region

NEW YORK, Sept 24: US Vice President Kamala Harris met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region at a time when the United States is trying to solidify its pivot toward Asia and strengthen ties with allies to take on China's growing influence in the region.

As democracies around the world are under threat, "it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries," US Vice President Kamala Harris has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I know from personal experience and from my family of the commitment of the Indian people to democracy, and the work that needs to be done (so that) we can begin to imagine, and then actually achieve, our vision for democratic principles and institutions," Harris said in public remarks made during a meeting on Thursday between the two leaders.

The remarks marked a subtle departure from the Trump administration's approach towards the Hindu nationalist Modi, who has presided over an increase in religious polarisation in his country, with more laws discriminating against religious minorities, mainly its large Muslim population, as well as attacks on non-Hindus.

Harris, whose mother was born in India, is the first United States vice president of Indian descent. She is also the first woman and first Black person to hold the second-most powerful office in the country.

Her 15-minute public meeting with Modi was cheered by a large contingent of Indian reporters and a crowd of Indian Americans, who number more than four million in the US.

Despite the mild pressure, the two leaders shared warm words, including praise from Harris for India's role in producing coronavirus vaccines for the world. -AL JAZEERA





