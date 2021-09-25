

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators









Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators taking part in a Fridays for Future global climate strike in front of the Chancellery in Berlin on September 24, 2021, two days ahead of the German federal election. Activists of the movement demonstrate worldwide and in over 350 German cities to call for structural changes through socially just and consistent measures to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Over 1160 campaigns were planned on all continents, the movement announced. photo : AFP