Three matches of youth girls' handball decided in opener

Three matches of the National Youth U-17 Girls' Handball Championship was decided on an opening day (Friday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's opening matches, Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) edged past Jamalpur DSA by 12-10 goals after leading the first half by 7-5 goals, Panchagarh DSA crushed Madaripur DSA by 44-2 goals after dominating the first half by 24-2 goals and Naogaon DSA outclassed Faripur DSA by 26-3 goals after leading the first half by 12-1 goals.

Earlier, Dhaka Range Deputy Inspector General and Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation general secretary Habibur Rahman formally inaugurated the three-day meet as the chief guest. Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Nurul Islam presided over the opening ceremony.

A total of seven DSAs are

participating in the meet, organized by BHF. The participating district teams are Panchagarh, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj and Dhaka DSAs are taking part in the competition. -BSS





