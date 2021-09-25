Fed Cup Basketball semifinals to be held tomorrow

Both the semifinals of the Bangabandhu Federation Cup basketball will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city.

On the day, group champions Bangladesh Navy take on group B runners-up Bangladesh Army in the first semifinal while group B champions Bangladesh Air Force meet group A runners-up Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan in the second semis.

Meanwhile, in the day's group matches, Bangladesh Air Force beat Bangladesh Army by 57-41 points after leading the first half by 29-14 points, Dhumketu Club defeated Joshe Fights Club by 75-52 points after dominating the first half by 45-27 points and Bangladesh Navy outplayed Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan 55-40 points after dominating the first half by 31-14 points. -BSS









