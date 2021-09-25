Video
Afghanistan U-19 tour of Bangladesh 2021

Solitary Youth Test close to draw

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-19 team's skipper Aich Mollah greets opener Prantik Nawrose Nabil after completing a fifty against Afghanistan Under-19 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday. photo: Courtesy

The one-off Youth Test between Bangladesh Under-19 team and Afghanistan Under-19 boys sniffing a draw as Tigers were 170 for four in their 2nd innings on day-3 to take takes 51-run lead at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Friday.
Resuming from overnight's 226 for eight, Young Afghans added 55 runs soaring on the bat of Bilal Sayedi and batter number 10 Faisal Khan Ahmadzai. Sayedi stopped on 114, who was unbeaten on Thursday with 101 runs while Ahmadzai scored 39 runs. Kamran Hotak was the other successful Afghan batter, who departed but for 66 runs.
Tigers' spinner Ashraful Islam was the most successful bowler, who claimed three wickets while skipper Aich Mollah took two. Besides, Ahosan Habib, Mushfik hasan, SM Meherob and Ripon Mondol shared one wicket apiece.
Bangladesh Under -9s however, lost their opener Iftikher Hossain Ifti yet before posting anything on the board. But Prantik Nawrose Nabil and Khalid Hasan took the radar of the match strongly. They stood 57-run partnership before Khalid's dismissal on 20. Skipper Aich Mollah then paired with Nabil and added 91 runs in the 3rd wicket's joint venture. Nabil got out for 76 runs.
Wicketkeeper Maksudur Rahman went for a duck but Mollah and Ashraful Islam spent the last hour of the day safely to keep their side in a safe place although they started with 119 runs to trail by. Mollah was batting on 40 while Ashraful was unbeaten 14.
Nangeyalia Kharote took two wickets while Bilal Sami and Zahidullah Salimi took one wicket each.
Earlier on Wednesday hosts chose to bat first winning the toss and were bowled out for 162 runs. Skipper Aich Mollah stopped for 39, Iftikher Hossain scored 37 and SM Meherob had departed for 28. Afghan pacer Bilal Sami hauled five wickets allowing 42 runs while right-arm leggy Izharulhaq Naveed scalped four and Kamran Hotak took the rest one Bangladesh wicket.


