Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ruman's poor form continue

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234

Star Bangladeshi archer Ruman Sana's poor form continued in the World Archery Championship which is being held in Youngstown, USA.
In the elimination round of recurve men's singles event, Ruman Sana lost to Musolesi Fedirico of Italy by 6-0 sets.
Hakim Ahmed Rubel however offered some resistance as he beat Haliulek Michal of Czech Republic by 6-4 sets and moved to the last sixteen defeating Ricardo Soto of Chile by 7-3 sets, but he eventually lost Steve Wijler of Netherlands by 6-4 sets.
On the other hand, Ram Krishno Saha beat Luis Goncalves of Portugal by 6-2 sets, but he failed to keep the tempo as he lost to Luis Alvarez of Mexico by 6-4 sets. Women's archer Beauty Roy also continued her poor form as she eliminated after losing to Denisa Barankova of Slovakia by 6-4 sets in the recurve women's singles event.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea face ManC test
Injured Messi to miss out for PSG again
Simeone seeks right attacking blend to reignite Atletico
Barcelona held by Cadiz as pressure mounts on Koeman
Real hit Mallorca for six
UEFA raises 'serious concerns' about FIFA plans for biennial World Cup
Three matches of youth girls' handball decided in opener
Former National Opener and Deputy Manager of the BCB's Cricket


Latest News
Elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar
Two more die at RMCH COVID unit
PM seeks Bangladeshi expatriates’ investment in country
EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections
Chelsea face biggest test against Man City, says Tuchel
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory
Three killed in Netrakona road accident
Trader killed as motorcycle hits tree in Moulvibazar
PM blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad
Most Read News
PM addresses UNGA today
Declaring the C-19 vaccine equity
Global inaction over Rohingya repatriation shocks BD: PM
Traffic congestion has become so endemic in the capital
15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid
Probing journos’ bank accounts an eerie move
Dhaka will be dengue free soon: DSCC Mayor
QUAD meeting: What to expect?
US CDC backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster for 65, older
Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft