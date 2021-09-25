U-23 booters report today

The U-23 booters have been asked to report tomorrow (Saturday) to team manager Satyajit Das Rupu with necessary sports equipment at the Abahani Club ground in the afternoon.

The Bangladesh Football Federation today announced a 38-member of U-23 preliminary squad for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers scheduled to be held from October 25-31 in Kuwait.

Bangladesh U-23 national football team, which pitted in group D along with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and host Kuwait, is expected to leave for Kuwait on October 21 to compete the qualifiers.

Those U-23 players, who are now staying with the national team's ongoing camp, have been asked to join the U-23 team at a later stage after the end of national team's training camp.



U-23 preliminary squad:

Pappu Hossain, Shanto Kumer Ray, Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Maraz Hossain, Abu Shaeid, Mohammed Rahim Uddin, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Sabuj Hossain, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Biplo Ahamed, Mahbubur Rahman, Fahim Morshed, Mohammad Atikuzzaman, Amir Hakim Bappy, Jafar Iqbal, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Dipok Roy, Ridoy, Manik Hossain Molla, Monir Alom, Jamir Udden, Mohammad Jewel, Isa Faysal, Mitul Marma, Papon Shingha, Hafizur Rahman Topu, Monir Hossain, Rostom Islam Dukhu Mia, Sabbir Ahmmed, Enamul Islam Gazi, Mahfuz Hasan Pritom, Nihat Jaman Ucchash, Mahmudul Hasan Kiron and Younuf Zulqurnain Hoque. -BSS





