Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:54 PM
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

(File Photo) The Bangladesh women's football team, now staying in Uzbekistan, will play a friendly football match by the invitation of Hong Kong Football Association to be held on Sunday (September 26) at Jar Academy Stadium. Ahead of the friendly match, the Bangladesh women's football team, split into two groups, completed their gym session at the team's hotel. The Bangladesh women's team will again hold the gym session
tomorrow (Saturday) morning at the team's hotel as a part of preparation before the friendly match. Bangladesh national women's football team,
who earlier went to Uzbekistan to play their AFC Asian Cup India 2022 qualifiers matches, lost their group matches against Jordan and Iran both by 0-5 goals margin.    photo: Courtesy




