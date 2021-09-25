Video
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 310
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh-A team took the steering of the 2nd four-day game against BCB High-Performance Unit (HP) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday ridding on the bat of top order batters.
A-team got 252-run lead on day-3 as they were 258 for four before calling off the day's game. Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mohammad Mithun had been batting on 65 and 46 respectively.
Earlier in the morning, HPs resumed batting with overnight's 237 for eight and were bundled up without adding anything. Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan claimed both the wickets to complete his fifer. He spent 60 runs from 22 overs to haul five wickets.
Bangladesh-A in reply, got a good start from their openers though Saif Hasan failed to prolong the start, who departed for 18. Another opener Shadman Islam missed a fifty for one run while Nazmul Hossain Shanto fell three shorts of a half century. Mominul Haque scored 30 runs.
Tanvir took two wickets for HP Unit while Mugdho and Rezaur shared one wicket each.
 A-team were bowled out for 231 in their 1st innings. Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored 72 while Mominul Haque amassed 62. Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad claimed the last wicket to have his maiden 1st class six wickets haul.
HP team on the contrary, got six runs lead posting 237 runs on the board. Mahmudul Hasan Joy piled up 73 runs, skipper Akbar Ali 51 and Towhid Hridoy 47 and Anisul Islam Emon collected 35 runs.
Besides Rakibul, Sayed Khaled Ahmed took two whereas Shohidul Islam, Abu Jayed Rahi and Nayeem Hasan shared one wicket apiece.


