Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 3:53 PM
DUAA’s 73rd founding anniversary observed

Published : Saturday, 25 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA) on Friday observed its 73rd founding anniversary at the premises of Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.
DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman was present as the chief guest at the function while DUAA President A K Azad presided over the inaugural ceremony.
Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Dhaka University Teachers Association General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan and DUAA Secretary General Ranjan Karmakar were present among others.
Emphasizing the importance of the alumni association, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said Dhaka University has taken a number of innovative and entrepreneurial orientations including basic and practical research in order to create skilled human resource and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and building a university suitable for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The Vice Chancellor hopes Dhaka University Alumni Association will play an important role in the implementation of these goals.


